After months of rumors and speculation, the Milwaukee Bucks finally pulled the trigger on a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Late on Monday night, reports revealed they were finalizing a deal to send the 10-time All-Star to the Miami Heat for veterans Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round draft picks, and a pair of future pick swaps. One of those first-rounders is the 13th overall pick in tonight’s NBA Draft.

With two picks in the top 13 of one of the deepest drafts in years, let’s look at the players the Bucks front office will target to begin the post Antetokounmpo-era in Milwaukee.

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Nate Ament, F, Tennessee

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Even before they added the extra pick at 13, a lot of mock drafts pointed to the Bucks selecting Tennessee forward Nate Ament. He has a lot of fans around the sport because at 6-foot-10, he is very athletic, has strong ball handling, can create his own shot, and is adept at drawing fouls. His upside, if developed properly, is immense.

However, he won’t be a star right away. New head coach Taylor Jenkins must mold the Ament clay because he still needs to work on his shot and smoothing out on the rough edges in other parts of his game.

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Brayden Burries, G, Arizona

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Another likely target for the Bucks at No. 10 is Arizona guard Brayden Burries. Burries is a well-rounded offensive player with a good shot, but his unassuming strength allows him to go strong to the basket. That strength also helps him on the defensive side of the ball, where he can be a difference maker.

While he isn’t a great athlete and is more of a classic shooting guard (he isn’t making plays for others), he can be a member of a new core for Milwaukee.

Kingston Flemings, G, Houston

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It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that the Bucks try to package their two first-rounders in a deal to move up to get one of the talented point guards expected to go in the top 10. One, they might be able to move up, and land is Houston’s, Kingston Flemings.

The guard was a strong floor general for an elite Cougars squad last season. But unlike some of the other guards that will go early in the draft, he is also a major difference maker on the defensive side of the ball. Flemings is smart, athletic, has a good work ethic, and defensive grit. He could be a future leader for their newer and younger roster.

Karim Lopez, F, New Zealand Breakers

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Another player to keep an eye on is Mexican prospect Karim Lopez. At 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds, he already has an NBA frame. He is long, can guard multiple positions, has a good motor, and a high basketball IQ. The biggest knock on the international talent is that he needs further development in his offensive game. Particularly, his shot creation and shooting consistency.

Yaxel Lendeborg, F, Michigan

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Yaxel Lenderborg was the star of a Michigan team that brought the program its first national championship since 1989. The forward has NBA size at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, and can do a little bit of everything. What makes him a top prospect is that he does the things needed to be a winning team and makes his teammates better.

While he has a great motor and brings leadership, there are some who believe his development has plateaued at 23 years old. Either way, he can absolutely be a building block for the Bucks going forward.

Cameron Carr, Swingman, Baylor

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If the Bucks do move Tyler Herro, as has been rumored over the last week, a player they could target to take his spot in the starting five is Baylor’s Caermon Carr. He is one of the better shooters in this year’s class and is a well-above-average athlete. That plays a role in being an impact player on the break. As well as his surprise ability to protect the rim and close out on open defenders.

Carr needs to add strength and work on his playmaking ability, but he can be a difference-maker right away.