It seems that Milwaukee Bucks part-owner Jimmy Haslam was talked out of accepting the Boston Celtics trade package for team legend Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Besides the NBA Finals clash between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, there has been no bigger story in the NBA over the last few weeks than the saga about whether the Bucks would trade Antetokounmpo or not. However, reports suggested a deal was likely before Tuesday’s NBA Draft so Milwaukee could get another first-rounder in a deep draft.

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Well, late on Monday night, they finally pulled the trigger on a long-rumored deal that sends the 10-time All-Star to the Miami Heat. In the agreement, the Bucks will receive veterans Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round draft picks, and a pair of future pick swaps. One of those first-rounders is the 13th overall pick in tonight’s draft.

It is a good return for the future Hall of Famer. However, it wasn’t the only offer on the table. Reports in the hours since the trade was revealed claim the Celtics were offering MVP candidate Jaylen Brown and a pair of first-round selections. And it seems that Bucks part-owner Jimmy Haslam liked that offer more, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.

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“The Bucks eventually went the Miami route because Haslam was ultimately urged in the end to seize upon a draft-picks-rich deal as opposed to insisting on getting a star back. That was believed to be Haslam’s preference as of Monday morning… He was eventually sold on the notion that swapping Antetokounmpo for Jaylen Brown could well have left the Bucks in a similar predicament in the future to what they’ve faced with Giannis if Brown didn’t like Milwaukee and wanted out.” – Marc Stein & Jake Fischer

The Heat offer comes with more youth and draft picks. It gives Milwaukee the chance to build a young team that can be a playoff competitor consistently. However, if they don’t hit on those picks or turn one of the young veterans they got back in the deal into a star, it could be a huge fail.

The Celtics only offered two picks, but the deal came with a five-time All-Star and MVP candidate under contract for three more seasons. It’s understandable why Haslam preferred it.