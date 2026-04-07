Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers may not be with the team much longer. There is no doubt he is one of the best NBA coaches of the last quarter-century. Winning a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and 1,193 career wins is why he is heading into the 2026 class of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

However, no one stays at the top of their game forever, and his time overseeing the Bucks has been underwhelming. In two and a half seasons as head coach, he has a 96-100 record and has managed a tumultuous season in 2025-26.

Most believe the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade drama has been a dark cloud over the team this year. But a new report from ESPN’s Shams Charania on Tuesday revealed a toxic situation in the locker room and a serious disconnect between Rivers, his staff, and the roster. It makes it seem like a coaching change is very likely, whether Anetokounmpo is traded or not.

With that in mind, let’s look at five potential replacements for Doc Rivers this offseason.

Taylor Jenkins

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Taylor Jenkins helped turn the Memphis Grizzlies into a consistent playoff contender in the Western Conference. However, his inability to manage Ja Morant and his on-and-off-court issues played a role in his stunning ouster late last season. The 41-year-old absolutely deserves another shot as a head coach in the NBA, and his past experience in helping to build a program from the ground up will appeal to the Bucks.

Sam Cassell

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Sam Cassell had a really nice 15-year career as a player, winning three NBA championships. But since 2009, he has built a strong reputation as a top assistant during multiple stops, including with the Los Angeles Clippers and currently the Boston Celtics. For several years, he’s been seen as an individual worthy of a head coaching job, and it is just a matter of time before a franchise finally gives him an opportunity. He will definitely be under consideration if Rivers is fired.

Micah Nori

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Another top assistant that has been linked to several head coach jobs the last couple of years is Minnesota Timberwolves assitant Micah Nori. He has been learning on NBA benches for 17 seasons and with five different teams. Of the various assistants around the game, there is no more ready and respected coach that will be available this offseason than Nori.

Chris Quinn

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Miami Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn is a person that is sure to land a top job soon. He has been with the organization for 12 years and is Erik Spoelstra’s top assistant. The Heat and their culture is one of the most respected in the game because of its competence. Quinn is one of the franchise’s greatest acolytes and could bring what has worked for them over the last decade-plus to Milwaukee.

Mike Wilks

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Sooner or later rival teams will start poaching assistants from the Oklahoma City Thunder’s coaching staff because head coach Mark Daigneault has developed a championship program from the ground up. One of his top assistants on the road to being the cream of the NBA crop is Mike Wilks.

Wilks has played a key role in developing their young core and has also worked under a boatload of coaches as a player. He has an intriguing wealth of knowledge that makes him an interesting candidate to be the Milwaukee Bucks’ next head coach.

Monty Williams

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Monty Williams was seen as one of the great young coaches in the sport after winning Coach of the Year honors with the Phoenix Suns a few seasons ago. However, after being fired from Phoenix and leading a historically bad Detroit Pistons team two year ago, his stock has dropped significantly. Nevertheless, he has many fans around the NBA and has proven he can build a program and win in the NBA.