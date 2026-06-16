A new rumor has linked the Miami Heat to a surprising multi-time All-Star if their pursuit of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade fails this offseason.

With the New York Knicks the new champions of the NBA and the Finals in the rear view, trade season in the league is now open. And there is no bigger fish on the trade market this year than the Milwaukee Bucks legend. Furthermore, the move that didn’t happen before February’s trade deadline is expected to happen before this month’s NBA Draft.

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The Heat were viewed as top contenders when the Bucks listened to trade offers in the winter, and recent reports have suggested they are again in ongoing conversations. Yet, finalizing a deal for the 10-time All-Star won’t be easy. There are many suitors, and Milwaukee wants a return that can expedite a rebuild.

So, what will the Heat do if they fail to acquire the two-time NBA MVP? In recent months, the team has been linked to Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Memphis Grizzlies wild card Ja Morant as backup options if they can’t get Antetokounmpo. Late on Monday night, an unexpected name was added to the various plan Bs: Trae Young.

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Miami Heat linked to Trae Young free agent pursuit

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve been told by various sources that — in addition to the LA Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard and Memphis’ Ja Morant — Wizards point guard Trae Young has emerged as another ‘big fish’ backup option for the Miami Heat if Boston, Portland, or some other team manages to outbid Pat Riley and Co. in the trade chase for Antetokounmpo,” Jake Fischer reports.

Young has another year and $48 million left on his contract. However, after being traded by the Atlanta Hawks to Washington earlier this year, he was expected to opt out and sign a new long-term deal with the Wizards. The NBA insider notes most still believe that is the plan. But the four-time All-Star is emerging in a lot of new chatter as an option for teams in free agency.

While he would not be cheap, getting Young means the Heat won’t have to trade any of their youngsters or Tyler Herro to add a high-impact talent. The biggest knocks against Young are that he can be a defensive liability and has dealt with injury woes in the last few seasons. Nevertheless, he is a gifted scorer and a top-shelf late-game finisher. Something Miami could really use.