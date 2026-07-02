A new report reveals three big guards are on the Miami Heat’s wish list to join Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2026-27 season. However, a fan-favorite former member of the roster is not being looked at for a reunion.

After months of rumors and speculation, the Heat were able to do something last week that their fanbase has long hoped for. They completed a blockbuster trade for the Milwaukee Bucks legend. However, the trade thinned out their roster significantly, and they must now look to add meaningful talent around Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo at an affordable rate.

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A variety of players have been linked to the Heat in recent days. However, according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang, three sizable veteran guards are among the targets for the organization right now.

“A source said some of the bigger guards on Miami’s radar are 6-4 Bradley Beal, 6-3 Anfernee Simons and 6-5 Kentavious Caldwell Pope (who is expected to part ways with the Grizzlies)” – Barry Jackson & Anthony Chiang

Miami Heat passing on reunion with Gabe Vincent

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the Heat aiming to be a title contender again next season, there has been speculation that they could reunite with a player who had a notable role in their last trip to the NBA Finals, Gabe Vincent.

After taking a free agent deal from the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, the 30-year-old is now available on the open market. However, Jackson and Chiang claim the organization is not currently interested in bringing the veteran guard back to South Beach this offseason.

“The Heat has opted not to pursue former Heat guard Gabe Vincent, at this point, and is instead focusing on adding a guard with more size. The Heat ideally would love to add that type of player at the minimum but possibly could offer more than that.” – Barry Jackson & Anthony Chiang