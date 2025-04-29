Bam Adebayo predicts ‘a lot of changes’ for Miami Heat this summer: 5 stars they could trade for, including Ja Morant

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite storming through the NBA Play-In Tournament and gaining confidence, the Miami Heat were emphatically ousted from the NBA Playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Making it all the worse was that they were outscored by 92 on their own floor in Games 3 and 4.

That is why it should come as no surprise that top star Bam Adebayo believes notable changes are coming for the Heat this summer. “There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer,” he told reporters after their 138-83 loss in Game 4. “Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”

If the man with the silver hair, AKA Pat Riley, does go shopping for big-time talent to bring the Miami Heat back to elite status in 2025-26, here are five impact players he could target.

Kevin Durant

The Heat were reportedly one of the teams Kevin Durant was interested in when the Phoenix Suns looked at trading him in February. And the reports since have suggested the links between him and Miami won’t end over the next few weeks. While the 15-time All-Star is in the final years of his career, he is still playing at a very high level. There is certainly a risk in giving up valuable assets for Durant. But it might be worth the risk if the team doesn’t have to give up Tyler Herro in the deal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

If the Milwaukee Bucks are again eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs this week, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculation will rev up quickly. He is the player Miami and every other team in the league would love to have. The biggest issue for the Heat is that they may not have the best package to offer in a potential trade sweepstakes.

Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies returned to relevancy with a healthy Ja Morant this season. However, that has not stopped the team from being a mess. They fired head coach Taylor Jenkins a few weeks before the playoffs over Ja Morant’s unhappiness with the offense. The move made little difference against the Thunder. Some around the league believe the Grizz could look at moving the uber-talented but troubled star.

If they do, the Heat are sure to inquire. They badly need more offensive punch, especially from the backcourt. Morant would be a massive addition, if possible, this summer.

LaMelo Ball

Despite having a season worthy of All-Star honors (25.2 PPG and 7.4 APG), LaMelo Ball did not make his Charlotte Hornets teammates better. And they ended up with one of the worst records in the NBA again this season. He is another star that some have speculated could be available. His massive contract and injury history make him a risk. However, under the guidance of head coach Erik Spoelstra, Ball could be molded into a top 10 talent and the new face of the franchise.

Anfernee Simons

The Miami Heat are sure to be looking to add impact talent to the roster. But that doesn’t mean they will be shopping at the top levels of the trade market. They could look for a mid-level gem they believe can be developed into an All-Star. One potential option would be Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons.

After another bad season, Portland needs to shake up the roster, and the seven-year veteran may be expendable. Especially in the final year of his deal. With Miami needing more scoring, the 25-year-old could turn out to be a high-impact player in Miami.

