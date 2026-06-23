Late on Monday night, the rumors became a reality when the Miami Heat finally pulled off a long-speculated-about blockbuster trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the deal, the Bucks will receive veterans Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kasparas Jakučionis. They will also get the 13th pick in tonight’s NBA Draft, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 first-round pick swap, and the chance to swap a second-rounder in 2033.

The Heat is getting one of the five best players on Earth when healthy. And the combo of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo is formidable. However, there are still some big questions about their roster following the deal. With that in mind, let’s look at some moves Miami could and should make to round out its roster and bolster its title hopes after the trade.

Go Ad-Free

Re-sign Norman Powell

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest free agent the Heat have this summer is Norman Powell. The veteran guard led them in scoring this past season and feels like an even better fit for Miami after the Antetokounmpo deal. The Heat’s defense should return to vintage form with the two-time MVP. However, they still need a scoring punch, especially from three. While the team will have to flirt with the second-apron to bring him back, it would be worth it to further round out this roster.

Go Ad-Free

Persuade Andrew Wiggins to opt-in for 2026-27

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andrew Wiggins is under contract for next season. However, it is a player option. He is expected to re-sign, but you never know, and maybe his representation might feel he would get a nice long-term offer on a weak free agent market. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra must spend the next few days persuading him to opt into the final year of his deal to be a part of what could be the best defensive starting five in the NBA next season.

Bring back Gabe Vincent

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heat alum Gabe Vincent left three years ago for more money with the Los Angeles Lakers. That decision didn’t work out, and it wasn’t long before it became clear he excelled in Spoelstra’s system. If Davion Mitchell is their starting point guard in 2026-27, Miami needs reliable depth behind him. Especially if Mitchell disappoints as a starter. Vincent would be a strong backup option they know and trust, and could be brought back at an affordable rate.

Pursue trade for Ja Morant

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami needs more playmakers, especially out of the backcourt. They could go for cheaper veteran options. However, if Riley wanted to go big, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant should be a target. The two-time All-Star’s value is at an all-time low due to his off-the-court drama and injury woes in recent years. Meaning he can be acquired for a reasonable rate.

If Wiggins is open to a sign-and-trade, he could be included in a deal that lands the Heat a player with superstar talent if the organization can get him back to the player he was two years ago. Imagine a starting five with Adebayo, Antetokounmpo, and Morant?

Trade for Jrue Holiday

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another route Miami could go to improve the backcourt would be bringing in a long-time Antetokounmpo pal in Jrue Holiday. He won a championship with the 10-time All-Star in 2021, then a few years later with the Boston Celtics. The 36-year-old is the winner. However, the Portland Trail Blazers would like to move him and his contract since they have a lot of options in the backcourt. It means the Heat can acquire him for a low price.

Pursue Kevin Huerter in free agency

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss of Herro and Jaquez is a big hit to the Heat’s three-point shooting. Going after an affordable option on the free agent market should be a priority. That is why eight-year veteran Kevin Huerter should be on their radar. While he struggled this past season, he is still a 37% shooter from behind the arc for his career. He can either be a starter in the backcourt with Mitchell or a good offensive boost off the bench.