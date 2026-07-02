The Miami Heat are in the mix for LeBron James. After James indicated that he wouldn’t return to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Heat emerged as one of three contenders, alongside the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Now, a new report has revealed a positive update on Miami’s pursuit.

There is growing belief from the Warriors that they aren’t necessarily at the top of James’ short list, as reported by ESPN’s Anthony Slater on NBA Today. This comes after Golden State emerged as one of the candidates with the appeal of playing with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

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It is another positive development for Miami, as the organization makes the most sense for James if he wants a championship.

Why the Miami Heat make the most sense for LeBron James

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Heat and Cavaliers could emerge as the favorites to land James. With the Warriors thinking they aren’t in front, it leaves James’ two former organizations as the current frontrunners. Ultimately, the Heat give James a better chance at winning a fifth NBA championship than the Cavaliers if that is the goal.

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Other teams, such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets, could appeal to James, but would he really add a fourth organization to his resume? If the 41-year-old superstar doesn’t have Golden State as his top team, it’s hard to imagine another organization with stronger connections outside of Miami and Cleveland.

The Heat need a playmaker, and James would check every box. Next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, James would be electric with the ball in his hands, as Miami would also add more shooters to the team in the aftermath. As of now, Tim Hardaway Jr. is the Heat’s biggest free agent addition.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers would have a strong starting lineup, but lack the defense needed to make a championship run. It is easier to find elite shooters than defensive players on lower salaries in the NBA. The end product in Miami would likely outweigh Cleveland’s, but the former can’t replicate the retirement tour James would receive at home.

If James is looking for a championship, the Heat would be a better option than the Cavaliers. Ultimately, James might decide he wants to go home anyway, but it seems hard to envision him joining an organisation that lacks any connection to his legacy outside of the Warriors.

This doesn’t mean James is down to Miami and Cleveland, but it does give the organization a positive update in this saga.

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