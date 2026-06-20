A new rumor makes a trade that sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat before Tuesday’s NBA Draft looks very unlikely.

With the 2025-26 NBA season officially in the rearview, all 30 teams in the league have pivoted to the offseason and improving their rosters for the 2026-27 campaign. For several clubs, a trade for the Milwaukee Bucks icon is a top priority. Furthermore, the word around the game in recent weeks is that a trade would come before the June 23 draft.

Go Ad-Free

Next week’s event is seen as one of the most talent-rich in quite some time by NBA pundits. With the Bucks looking to expedite a rebuild after trading the two-time MVP, having more than one selection in the top 30 seems like a sensible necessity. However, this week, Chris Haynes reported the trade talks could continue well into July as Milwaukee seeks out the best deal possible.

On Friday night, Jake Fischer threw more cold water on the Heat’s hopes of possibly completing a deal in the next few days when he explained a key issue that is slowing trade talks.

Go Ad-Free

“Several sources have conveyed that Milwaukee GM Jon Horst has established especially ambitious asking prices in Giannis talks. The word that keeps coming back: ‘Unrealistic.'” – Jake Fischer

You really can’t blame the Bucks. They are looking to trade, arguably, the greatest player in franchise history, with a couple of prime years left. And considering their history, if they don’t get it right, it could return them to mediocrity for who knows how long.

To avoid a downturn in business for a decade or more, Milwaukee needs to do all it can to land a return that gives it a chance to be consistently competitive again soon. They won’t rush that, so at this point, an Antetokounmpo trade to the Heat or any team before Tuesday’s NBA Draft looks unlikely.