The Miami Heat have landed Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it’s time to surround him with a roster capable of winning a championship. As of now, Antetokounmpo will be joined by Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell in the starting lineup. The clear need for Miami is shooting once NBA Free Agency opens.

Below, we dive into five free agents that the Heat should sign to surround Antetokounmpo and Adebayo this offseason.

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Anfernee Simons, guard

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Anfernee Simons would be an excellent pickup for Miami. Simons, 27, is a near 40% three-point shooter and can score buckets in bunches. The only issue for Miami is how much Simons can earn during the 2026-27 NBA season. As of now, the Heat can use roughly $12 million of their mid-level exception (MLE), and that might not be enough for Simons.

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Tim Hardaway Jr., guard/forward

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Tim Hardaway Jr. has been linked to the Heat more than any other player in free agency. Hardaway’s father has his jersey number hanging in the rafters in Miami. The 34-year-old guard was one of the best bench players in the NBA last season, shooting 40.7% from the three-point line. The Heat could use a portion of their MLE to sign Hardaway.

Bradley Beal, guard

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Bradley Beal opted out of his contract in Los Angeles, paving the way toward a signing in Miami. Beal has wanted to play with the Heat for a long time and would be a natural fit next to Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. The 33-year-old guard could also come off the bench. If Beal wants to play in Miami, the team could snag him on a minimum contract.

Luke Kennard, guard

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Luke Kennard would be a great fit with Miami. The organization needs elite shooters, and Kennard shot 47.8% from beyond the arc during the 2026-27 NBA season. The upcoming free agent doesn’t have great defense, but a shooter of his caliber would be spectacular in Miami. Kennard would be an A-plus addition, but will he have more interest elsewhere?

Khris Middleton, guard/forward

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Khris Middleton may not be the 20-point-per-game scorer he used to be, but he has a significant relationship with Antetokounmpo. The two former Milwaukee Bucks were close and won a championship together as teammates. Middleton is still a good three-point shooter, so his veteran leadership and bench play wouldn’t be bad on a minimum.

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