Miami Heat viewed as ‘plausible’ landing spot for 6x All-Star

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It feels like the Miami Heat are always searching for another All-Star. After trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the trade deadline, Miami’s efforts to land another big name are only expected to heat up this offseason.

So, who could the Heat target? There are the usual popular targets like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, but they could have their hearts set on other destinations. In other words, the Heat may have to pivot to a second tier of star players.

According to Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel, one “plausible” target for Pat Riley’s team could be to trade for six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan. The Sacramento Kings are expected to be open to negotiating after falling short of the playoffs, which could lead to the 35-year-old landing on the trade block.

“The Kings are expected to gauge the market for DeRozan this summer, sources said…For years, the Miami Heat have been labeled as a prime destination for DeRozan, and he will once again be viewed as a plausible target for Pat Riley’s team.” Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel on DeMar DeRozan trade

We don’t see why DeRozan would be a top target for the Heat. While he remains an effective player, DeRozan’s best days are well behind him. If Jimmy Butler couldn’t lead this team to the promised land, then how could DeRozan be expected to be even better?

Ultimately, the Heat may want to aim higher than an aging vet who likely won’t lead to a drastic increase in wins.

Related: New York Knicks ‘relieve’ Tom Thibodeau of coaching duties: 6 early Knicks coaching candidates to replace Thibs