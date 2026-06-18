A new report claims that the Miami Heat are expected to add another high-impact veteran when a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo is completed this offseason.

The Heat have been targeting a trade for the Milwaukee Bucks legend for the last year. And after failed discussions in February, the two teams could finalize a deal soon because reports suggest Milwaukee would really like another first-round pick in next week’s NBA Draft. Furthermore, the word is that Miami has the best offer at the moment.

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A trade for the 10-time All-Star will likely include Kel’el Ware and/or Jaime Jaquez Jr., and All-Star Tyler Herro. The 13th pick in the draft, and a few more future first-round selections. It is a massive haul for the two-time MVP. Yet, that may not be all the Heat get in a swap.

Miami Heat could get Bobby Portis in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Sources say the Bucks hope to attach veteran forward Bobby Portis — who has two seasons left on his contract valued at slightly more than $30 million — to Antetokounmpo should a trade come to fruition at last. Portis’ $15.6 million salary in 2027-28 is a player option,” Jake Fischer reports.

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The 11-year veteran has been one of the league’s best bench players for years and is an elite three-point shooting big man. He has averaged around 14 points a game the last five seasons, finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting on two occasions, and shot a staggering 46% from three in 69 games for Milwaukee last season.

If Ware is added to an Antetokounmpo trade, the 6-foot-9 Portis would be a good addition to add depth to the front court. Furthermore, he has been a long-time friend of the future Hall of Famer and would make his transition to South Beach a bit easier.