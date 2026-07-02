Several notable NBA experts believe the son of one-time Dallas Cowboys fan-favorite Marcus Spears can be the next version of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The search for the next big thing is something that motivates front offices around the NBA. Identifying a young prospect with superstar potential isn’t easy, but sometimes they make it easy for scouts. Players like Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama and LeBron James were so good as teenagers that it was clear they would eventually be stars at the pro level.

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Well, it seems there is another player on the way making life easy for scouts, and he has an outstanding pedigree. Marcus Spears Jr., the son of eight-year Cowboys veteran Spear Sr. and former Washington Mystics first-round pick Aiysha Smith, has emerged as a top recruit in the high school ranks. And according to ESPN, the junior has offers on the table from powerhouse programs like Duke, Arizona, Kentucky, and Michigan.

While his college plans are still unclear, ESPN analysts Kendrick Perkins, Richard Jefferson, and 13-year NBA veteran Channing Frye believe he will be in the NBA soon and can be as good as 10-time All-Star Antetokounmpo.

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Marcus Spears Jr. has college offers from Duke, Arizona, and Michigan

“I’m gonna tell you something now. We’ve got a baby Giannis that’s on the way in the next two years. And his name is Marcus Spears Jr. Oh, my god,” Perkins said in a new edition of the Road Trippin podcast.

Both Jefferson and Frye concurred with Perkins ‘ assessment, with Frye calling him a “monster.” He also added that he recently just found out that he is just in high school after thinking he was already in the NBA after watching a video of him.

Interestingly enough, Spears Jr.’s sister, Macaria, is a star volleyball player at Texas. Clearly, the athletic gifts of the parents have been passed on to the offspring.

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward is the top star at Dynamic Prep and is naturally a phenomenal athlete. However, he has also shown great touch around the basketball as well as a fast-developing shot. He has strong ball-handling skills and is a versatile defender. Spears Jr. also has a very good motor and an above average basketball IQ.