NBA star Malik Beasley has been under a federal investigation for almost a year related to sports gambling, and he has now been indicted on charges by prosecutors, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania who revealed the latest update.

“Nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal charges for gambling related to a sports betting scheme, such as point shaving and prop bets, his attorney Steve Haney tells ESPN. The government is coordinating a voluntary surrender of Beasley this week,” Charania wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

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Nine-year NBA veteran Malik Beasley has been indicted on federal charges for gambling related to a sports betting scheme, such as point shaving and prop bets, his attorney Steve Haney tells ESPN. The government is coordinating a voluntary surrender of Beasley this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Beasley was a subject of an FBI investigation that led to Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups being arrested in October 2025.

He didn’t play in the NBA this past season while under investigation, but played for the Detroit Pistons a year before that. Beasley averaged 16.3 points per game with the Pistons and became one of only five players in NBA history to make 300 3-pointers in a season.

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The Pistons were set to reward him with a three-year, $42 million contract, but then pulled out from the deal after hearing about the federal investigation into him.

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Pistons President revealed radio silence with Malik Beasley since investigations started

Just recently, Pistons president Trajan Langdon was asked by journalist Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press about Beasley and if he’s had any interactions with him.

“In May, Langdon said the investigation was still ongoing and they hadn’t been in touch with Beasley about a reunion. A month later, nothing has changed. Langdon clarified he hasn’t talked to Beasley, who he said doesn’t have an agent,” Sankofa wrote.

At this point, it looks like Malik Beasley will be missing another NBA season, and the rest of his playing career could be thrown in doubt.