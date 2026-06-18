We are officially in the NBA offseason, and there are two big priorities for the Los Angeles Lakers. They must ink Austin Reaves to a new long-term deal and persuade LeBron James that he needs to finish his career in Lakers purple-and-gold. However, adding to their roster would be nice as well, and it seems that top star Luka Doncic has a request of the front office this summer.

“Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” a source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. It is also the same request the six-time All-Star had a year ago when he arrived in LA after a shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks.

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If the Lakers get some cap space or are willing to put valuable assets on the table in potential trade talks, let’s look at five notable centers they could target for Doncic in the weeks and months ahead.

Walker Kessler

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This week, ESPN reported that the Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler are still far apart on contract numbers despite a recent offer worth $140 million. Meaning he will hit the open market in July and test his value in free agency. Many around the game are high on the four-year veteran because of his elite skills as a rim protector and rebounder. There is certainly a ton of risk in a signing. However, he is only 24 and can be an important part of a title contender in the years ahead.

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Mitchell Robinson

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Although he isn’t considered an A-List center, Mitchell Robinson showed his under-the-radar value throughout the Knicks’ title run and has become a household name. He is the game’s best offensive rebounder. Is a high-level shot blocker and an elite lob threat. Furthermore, he won’t cost them draft assets and will be far more affordable in free agency than Duren and Kessler. He doesn’t offer much on offense, but does a lot of little things that are important for contending teams.

Jalen Duren

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Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren had a breakthrough season in 2025-26. Posting over 19 points and 10 boards per game, he earned All-Star and All-NBA honors for the first time in his short career. He seemed primed to get a max deal in free agency this offseason. However, a rough showing in the playoffs has hurt his value a bit. Nevertheless, he is only 22 and could get even better. The big issue is getting Duren likely means losing Austin Reaves because of the big contracts both will get this summer.

Jarrett Allen

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A name that has been linked to the Lakers in recent weeks is veteran Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. He is a proven shot blocker and rebounder who can also be the rim runner that Doncic has wanted since he got to LA. The big question is, would the Cavs be open to a trade, and what would they want in return? As of now, it seems like Cleveland wants to run it back with the same team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals despite being swept by the New York Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis

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If the Lakers are looking for a more budget-friendly option, a notable name they might be able to get in the $15 million range is 10-year veteran Kristaps Porzingis. Unexplainable health issues have severely limited him in the last two seasons. However, when on the floor, he is still a high-level impact player (mostly on offense). If he can get his health situation fixed, he could be added for a reasonable rate, brings rim protection, can stretch the floor, and showed with the Boston Celtics he can be a key part of a championship team. Plus, he has played with Doncic in the past.