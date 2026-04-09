A new report has just opened the door for the Los Angeles Lakers to replace LeBron James this summer with an outstanding prospect, and probably for a very affordable price.

The Lakers and James have some big decisions to make in the summer. This offseason, the 22-time All-Star will become a free agent, and staying in Lala Land for another season is far from a lock. James is 41 and very close to the end of his career, while LA has made a big pivot to Luka Doncic being the face of their franchise and building around the young star.

A case can be made to bring James back on a competitive and financial level. He is still playing at a high level, and a retirement tour would be big bucks for the organization. However, he will likely demand good money in his next contract, and many wonder if he is a poor fit for what the team wants to build. Either way, the front office must prepare for life after LeBron James, whether it comes this year or in the summer of 2027.

The team has been linked to a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade this summer. However, they must factor in an eventual extension for young star Austin Reaves. Having three huge contracts is not in the team’s best interest, so they must look into different ways to smartly use their money to build the perfect team around Doncic.

Zaccharie Risacher could be on the trade block this summer

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Well, an interesting potential trade target that could replace James in the long term will likely be available very soon. This week, The Athletic’s John Hollinger pointed out the diminished role of Atlanta Hawks prospect Zaccharie Risacher.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was a starter for much of the season. However, over the last third of it, he was moved to a bench role. Now, over the last couple of weeks, he has completely fallen out of Atlanta’s rotation as they surge into the NBA Playoffs on a hot streak. Assuming the Hawks pick up their club option on Jonathan Kuminga, Risacher has no role on the team despite his potential.

The Frenchman is a talented spot-up shooter with a strong basketball IQ. At 6-foot-9 and with his good athleticism, he is a valuable defender who can guard multiple positions. But the big knocks on his game is he still needs to get stronger — which hurts his rebounding — and he still has a lot of work to do on his playmaking skills.

However, he just turned 21 and has only played two seasons in the league. He is far from a finished product, and with his value at a new low, the Lakers could land him in a trade without giving up major assets. If JJ Redick and the Lakers are looking for a moldable piece of clay with huge upside, Risacher should be a summer target to potentially replace James.