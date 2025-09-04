After Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was exposed for making some questionable side payments to top star Kawhi Leonard, he and his franchise are likely to face historic punishment following an NBA investigation.

If you were under a life rock or too focused on the Powerball Lottery, you missed one of the biggest stories in sports this summer. In a new edition of his podcast, investigative journalist Pablo Torre dropped a bombshell about the Clippers on Wednesday.

Following a seven-month inquiry, Torre uncovered documents that may explain how the Clippers were able to sign Kawhi Leonard to a three-year deal worth $103 million in 2019. It surprised many that he would choose one of the worst franchises in league history as his new home after winning a title with the Toronto Raptors. Well, that probably was because LA’s owner created a company he used to pay Leonard extra side money.

Kawhi Leonard contract (Spotrac): Three years, $149 million

Documents Torre discovered showed the six-time All-Star was listed as a brand ambassador for Aspiration — a “green” financial services company. However, he did no work for Aspiration at any point but made $28 million off the deal. The revelation is possible proof that Ballmer and the Clippers circumvented NBA salary rules to pay him more and win the free agent sweepstakes for him.

The news is expected to lead to an investigation by the NBA and potentially significant penalties for LA. But how stiff could the punishment be?

Los Angeles Clippers’ potential punishment for Kawhi Leonard circumvention

A situation like this is an absolute rarity in the NBA. The only time something similar happened occurred at the turn of the century with Joe Smith and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former No. 1 overall pick took below-market-value contracts for two seasons after being promised a massive $86 million deal in his third season.

After an NBA investigation, it was found that the scheme violated the CBA, and the hammer fell on the Wolves. The forward’s lucrative deal was voided, and he lost his “Bird rights.” Minnesota was fined $3.5 million and lost its next five first-round picks. And their general manager and owner were suspended for the following season.

At first glance, it sure seems like the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard’s circumvention is worse. Considering the money involved and how it played a major role in winning the free agent sweepstakes for the forward. It likely means LA will get an even stiffer penalty.

Kawhi Leonard stats (Clippers): 24.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.6 SPG, 40% 3PT

The Clippers will lose at least five first-round picks, and that number could potentially be bumped to six, or the league could target their second-rounders as well. Meaning in some years they have zero draft picks. A fine that is close to $10 million wouldn’t be a surprise either. Especially if it is meant to offset the loss of draft picks.

Ballmer is sure to get hit with a year-long suspension that starts at the end of the investigation. So it could stretch into next season. One major difference is that Leonard is unlikely to see his contract voided. He has signed two new deals since 2019. Plus, making the Clippers continue to pay the always-injured forward the rest of his deal is a punishment in itself.