There is a lot of speculation surrounding Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James at the moment. Especially as the 22-time NBA All-Star is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, with the Lakers so far not showing any signs to extend his long-serving tenure in LA.

Recently, James has been posting to social media amid concerns over his future in the league and mounting speculation that the Golden State Warriors will try to scoop him up this offseason.

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On Tuesday, the 41-year-old forward shared a photo of himself in the gym as he showed off his abs and huge biceps. James captioned the image, “GO HARD OR GO HOME!”

"Go hard or go home!"



LeBron James putting in work early in the morning on the day NBA free agency begins 💪



(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/nkDAfTxqoL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 30, 2026

James is apparently being pursued heavily by the Golden State Warriors this offseason as the Bay Area franchise appears eager to add experience to their roster ahead of next season. So is Anthony Davis, according to Sportsnaut reporting.

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But it still remains to be seen where the LA Lakers veteran will end up as free agency enters into full swing for him. Meanwhile, there are those who feel LeBron James should be offloaded by the Purple and Gold this year in favor of younger and more energetic players in the NBA.

Recently, Lakers legend Byron Scott claimed the financial upside of offloading James outweighs the loss of his basketball experience on the roster. Speaking on the latest episode of his podcast on Monday, Scott said:

“I’ve said it for a long time that I think they [Lakers and LeBron James] should part ways… Bring in some fresh meat, some young talented guys, you can save $50+ million off the salary cap to bring in some younger guys because they’re young. They’re aggressive. They hungry. They’re deep. They ain’t going nowhere.”

While Scott is obviously right about James’ age, the superstar is still undoubtedly one of the greatest ever players to suit up for the franchise in NBA history. Therefore, his vast game experience and skillset will be still be valuable for any team in the league.