Larsa Pippen is dating another basketball player

Just months after breaking up with Marcus Jordan for a second time, Larsa Pippen has debuted her new flame – and he, too, is in the basketball world.

Pippen, 50, was not shy to show off her new romance with former basketball player Jeff Coby during a PDA-filled embrace in Miami. The former wife of Scotty Pippen and mother of current NBA player Scotty Pippen Jr. is nearly a year removed from ending her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of legendary basketball player – and Scotty Pippen’s teammate – Michael Jordan. Scotty and Michael, however, have been feuding publicly for a while, with Scotty saying he no longer communicates with Michael.

Coby, 31, last suited up for Basket Racing Club Luxembourg of the Total League. He played college basketball for Columbia, but was not selected in the 2017 NBA Draft. As a result, the Haitian-American suited up for several basketball teams across the globe, with stops in Spain, Luxembourg, and the Austin, with the San Antonio Spurs‘ G League affiliate.

Larsa Pippen, 50, has a new bf, former basketball player Jeff Coby, 31. #RHOM pic.twitter.com/te3pRPOub4 — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 15, 2025

The pair were seen packing on the PDA in Miami on April 12. Pippen and Marcus Jordan split in July 2024. After the breakup, the mother of four then reflected on having a relationship in the public eye.

“I feel like my last relationship was on display from day one,” she told E! News in October. “If I do meet someone, I’m going to take my time and get to know them initially before I get to be on center street with the person, because I feel like it’s hard to get to know someone when it’s public. It’s so challenging.”