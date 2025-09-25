More bizarre information continues to come out about the various requests Kawhi Leonard had when he was a free agent five years ago. A new and ridiculous one emerged on Thursday that is sure to make Los Angeles Lakers fans shake their heads in bewilderment.

Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers have become the biggest stories in the NBA for the wrong reasons. A wild exposé last month revealed how team owner Steve Ballmer allegedly used an environmental activism shell company to pay the six-time All-Star tens of millions outside of what he contractually agreed to from 2019 to 2021.

In the weeks since, more damning information has emerged, as many take a deeper look at Leonard’s uncle, Dennis Robertson, the man who handled his massive negotiations when he was the best player available in 2019 NBA free agency. Previous reports had already mentioned some of the bold requests he made. Including Leonard receiving unlimited access to a private plane, a house, and guaranteed off-court earnings from endorsements.

On Thursday, a new report from The Athletic revealed some fresh details on failed negotiations with the Lakers regarding the star forward, as well as the wildest request from those conversations. According to the outlet, Leonard’s uncle asked for ownership in the legendary franchise.

Kawhi Leonard stats (Career): 20.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.7 SPG, 39% 3PT

Lakers executives laughed at bizarre request from Kawhi Leonard’s uncle

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now, Magic Johnson was given a small ownership stake in the team nearly 30 years ago following his HIV diagnosis. But he is, arguably, the greatest player in franchise history and developed a deep bond with former Lakers boss Jerry Buss.

Leonard had neither of those connections. Making the ask elite foolishness. Yet, Robertson never relented, and it got to a point where the request became a source of jokes in the LA front office.

“The asks — all considered circumvention of the salary cap in the eyes of the NBA — were turned down by the team. But Robertson asked for them again. And again. And again,” The Athletic reports. “The Lakers repeatedly told Robertson that his requests were against the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. Outside of the negotiations, team sources said, the Lakers laughed at Robertson’s audacity.

“And to Robertson himself, team president Jeanie Buss underscored the outrageousness of the requests by saying he should attempt to get other teams to agree to his terms in writing.”

Kawhi Leonard contract (Summer 2019): Three years, $103.1 million