Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves will sign a four-year, $185 million maximum contract to return to the team, with a player option for the final season in 2029-30.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option to pave the way for this new max deal, which as it turns out, is the richest contract in NBA history for an undrafted player.

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The LA Lakers and Reaves’ agents, Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency, both worked through discussions over the last 10 days after NBA teams were able to negotiate with their own free agents. However, the Reaves agreement has no impact on the Lakers’ cap flexibility this summer as the team’s projected salary space takes into account the shooting guard’s $20.9 million cap hold.

Austin Reaves was expected to receive free agent interest from multiple teams, including the Detroit Pistons, on a maximum-level salary. But according to Charania, the Lakers stepped up on Wednesday to lock in their homegrown talent and shut the door on potential competition from other NBA teams.

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Lakers GM Rob Pelinka views Austin Reaves return as priority

With the offseason now in full swing, the Los Angeles Lakers are eager to keep the core of their team intact ahead of next season. Indeed, during the team’s exit interviews, Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka made it clear that Reaves is a major priority for the franchise.

“He started his journey here as a Laker and has made it very clear to us that he wants his journey to continue as a Laker,” Pelinka said. “We want his odyssey to continue to unfold in the Purple and Gold.”

Reaves averaged 23.3 points on 49% shooting (36% from 3), with 5.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals last season, but he appeared in a career-low 51 games after being sidelined with calf and oblique injuries.

But the 28-year-old guard rehabbed around the clock to return in the playoffs, where he averaged 20.0 points and 5.8 assists in six games before the Lakers were eliminated in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder.