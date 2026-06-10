For Los Angeles Lakers fans that would like to see their team make a big move this summer, a new report has some bad new for you.

The Lakers 2025-26 was filled with a lot of positives and frustration. In the first half of the campaign, LeBron James and Luka Doncic were the butt of jokes on social media for their questionable defense, and the team looked like they might fall well below expectations.

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However, over the last two months of the season they were one of the hottest teams in the NBA and looked like they could be a real problem for the elites of the West during the playoffs. But a significant hamstring injury for Doncic a week before the postseason completely undercut those aspirations. Nevertheless, the team showed real growth this year.

LA Lakers expected to maintain roster status quo this summer

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This summer, the biggest priorities for the Lakers will be persuading James to return in 2026-27, and inking fan-favorite Austin Reaves to a new long-term deal after a career year in 2025-26. However, some in the fanbase are also hoping the franchise could swing a blockbuster deal to add another star to the team. Perhaps Milwaukee Bucks legend Giannis Antetokounmpo.

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Well, LA fans. That is very unlikely to happen, and next year’s team is expected to look a lot like this past season’s.

“Word is that the Lakers like a lot of the players they have on hand, and rather than making sweeping changes to the roster, could instead bring back a lot of last season’s players with just one midrange addition worth in the $20 million AAV range, likely for a big man,” Heavy’s Sean Deveney reports.

For Lakers fans that like this years team, then the report is good news. But for those who didn’t like the structure of this season’s group, the news is sure to be met with a disappointment.