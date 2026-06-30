For months, the assumption around the NBA was that the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James had a good thing going, and it would be surprising if they ended their eight-year relationship this summer. It seemed like it was just a matter of time before the two sides agreed to terms on a new contract. However, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the 22-time All-Star informed LA on Tuesday morning that they can move on without him this offseason.

After inking Austin Reaves to a new max deal last week, the Lakers don’t have a bunch of salary cap space following James’ departure. However, his exit does give them some flexibility. Let’s look at several moves the Lakers should target in the wake of James deciding to take his talents elsewhere this summer.

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Jonathan Kuminga

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James’ departure means the Lakers have a void to fill at the four spot, and they don’t want Jarred Vanderbilt to be the one who has to do it. That is why Golden State Warriors veteran Jonathan Kuminga could be an option for LA. After the Atlanta Hawks declined to pick up his option following a so-so season, Kuminga might be open to a one-year prove-it deal so he can return to free agency next summer with increased value.

The five-year veteran is still only 23 years old and can post 15 points and six boards a night with the potential to do even more if he can gel with Luka Doncic.

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Jalen Duren

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The Lakers would love to get a big upgrade at the center spot, especially since Doncic has requested it since he arrived two years ago. With the Detroit Pistons and All-Star Jalen Duren at a contract impasse, he is set to meet with the Lakers this week. While he was bad in this year’s playoffs, he emerged as one of the best centers in the game after posting just under 20 points and 10 rebounds a night during the regular season.

If the Pistons were open to a sign-and-trade for players like Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura, it would make signing the talented 22-year-old far easier.

Mitchell Robinson

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Another more budget-friendly option at the five spot would be the impactful New York Knicks backup center, Mitchell Robinson. He showed the world during the playoffs why new champions saw him as a valuable part of their roster despite averaging just under 20 minutes in 60 games this season. He is an elite rebounder, rim protector, and top-notch rim runner. Skills the Lakers and Doncic want in a center. While he is an injury risk, he could probably be had at a price under $20 million annually.

Dean Wade

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While his stats don’t jump off the page (5.8 points and 4.2 rebounds this season), Dean Wade was an important part of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ rotation during their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. The undrafted forward has carved out a career for himself over the last seven years as a top-notch 3-and-D specialist. And while he won’t fill the scoring void left by James, he brings more defensive versatility and a big who can stretch the floor.

Peyton Watson

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The Lakers would like to add talent with upside who are in their mid 20s. That is why Denver Nuggets veteran Peyton Watson will definitely be on their wish list this offseason. He had his best season as a pro in 2025-26 as he averaged over 14 points and shot an impressive 41% from three. He is only 23-years-old and is a native of Southern California. This gives LA a unique advantage in the sizable chase for him in free agency.

Walker Kessler

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Behind Duren, Walker Kessler is the next best center available in free agency. The restricted free agent doesn’t have anywhere near the offensive skills of the Pistons big man, but he is an elite rebounder and rim protector with solid skills finishing around the basket. At only 24-years-old, he fits the young core the Lakers front office wants to build. The big question is, because of the sizable market he is expected to have, will he be too far out of LA’s price range?