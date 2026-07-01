A new report suggests the Los Angeles Lakers will soon use the excess cash they have following LeBron James’ departure on three specific players in NBA free agency.

For months, the assumption of most around the NBA was that the Lakers and James had a good thing going and would continue their relationship for a ninth straight season in 2026-27. It was an eventuality that the two sides would agree on a new contract. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday that the 22-time All-Star informed LA they can move on without him this offseason.

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That means over $40 million in payroll comes off the Lakers’ books this week. Giving them a bunch of extra cash to use towards improving the roster. Well, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer in a new Stein Line report, a chunk of that money is expected to be used on two specific free agents very soon.

“Numerous rival teams have conveyed to The Stein Line that they essentially consider Toronto free agent Sandro Mamukelashvili and Philadelphia free agent Quentin Grimes as off the board because they regard both players as destined to sign deals with the Lakers that will start in the ballpark of $10 million in average annual value.” – Jake Fischer

Yet, the Lakers are not expected to stop there. Heading into the summer, improving the center spot was a top priority. Furthermore, Luka Doncic has been begging LA for an “A-list” big man since he arrived last year. Fischer offered a big update on which center the team is prioritizing on the open market.

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“How will the Lakers spend the rest of their $40 million-ish in projected cap space? Utah certainly has an idea. It’s perhaps the league’s worst-kept secret by now: Jazz restricted free agent center Walker Kessler has been widely presumed to be the Lakers’ top summer target.” – Jake Fischer

While Grimes and Mamukelashvili look to be locks to be wearing purple-and-gold next season, Fischer notes that sources claim that Kessler’s current team, the Utah Jazz, “are determined to match any eventual offer sheet” for the restricted free agent.

The Lakers also met with Detroit Pistons All-Star Jalen Duren this week as another potential option to upgrade the center spot.