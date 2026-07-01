A new report suggests the Los Angeles Lakers will soon use the excess cash they have following LeBron James’ departure on three specific players in NBA free agency.
For months, the assumption of most around the NBA was that the Lakers and James had a good thing going and would continue their relationship for a ninth straight season in 2026-27. It was an eventuality that the two sides would agree on a new contract. However, ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news on Tuesday that the 22-time All-Star informed LA they can move on without him this offseason.
That means over $40 million in payroll comes off the Lakers’ books this week. Giving them a bunch of extra cash to use towards improving the roster. Well, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer in a new Stein Line report, a chunk of that money is expected to be used on two specific free agents very soon.
Yet, the Lakers are not expected to stop there. Heading into the summer, improving the center spot was a top priority. Furthermore, Luka Doncic has been begging LA for an “A-list” big man since he arrived last year. Fischer offered a big update on which center the team is prioritizing on the open market.
While Grimes and Mamukelashvili look to be locks to be wearing purple-and-gold next season, Fischer notes that sources claim that Kessler’s current team, the Utah Jazz, “are determined to match any eventual offer sheet” for the restricted free agent.
The Lakers also met with Detroit Pistons All-Star Jalen Duren this week as another potential option to upgrade the center spot.