A new report explains why the blockbuster trade for Walker Kessler will be the downfall of Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka if it doesn’t work out.

After inking Austin Reaves to a new long-term deal and finding out they will move forward without NBA icon LeBron James, the Lakers pivoted to their next biggest priority this summer, improving the center spot. And they did that in a big way on Wednesday.

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Rumors swirled this week that the Utah Jazz big man was the team’s top target in free agency, and they were able to win the chase for the 24-year-old. However, to do so, Pelinka sent two unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz in a sign-and-trade, while also giving Kessler a deal that is worth $32 million annually.

It was a bold move to get the player they wanted most this offseason. But that, and other recent moves, have come at a huge cost when it comes to the franchise’s future. On Thursday, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie explained why if Kessler doesn’t deliver strong results right away, Pelinka’s job is in serious jeopardy.

“No team in the league currently has fewer draft assets than the Lakers, who don’t control their own first-round pick until 2032 and their own second-round selection until 2033… To say this deal must work is an understatement. It’s really hard to look at this as anything other than a desperation move for a much-maligned Lakers front office led by Rob Pelinka, who has consistently made the wrong moves on the margins while falling backward into superstars.” – Sam Vecenie

The Lakers and Pelinka have received a lot of blowback over investing over $100 million annually for the foreseeable future on a trio of Luka Doncic, Reaves, and Kessler. Kessler certainly brings improved defense in the frontcourt, elite rebounding, and the rim runner Doncic has long wanted. However, unless he and Reaves establish themselves as legit stars in the league, LA will be stuck with this trio for a while.