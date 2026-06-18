The New York Knicks are officially heading to the White House.

Owner James Dolan confirmed Wednesday that the team has accepted an invitation from President Trump to celebrate their 2026 NBA championship. It marks the first time an NBA title-winning team will make the trip during Trump’s presidency.

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“We just did receive an invitation from the White House, which we accepted,” Dolan said in an interview on The Carton Show on WFAN. “Still have to figure out the details, but, yes, of course, I invited the president to come down to the game, right? He is a friend. I’ve known him for 30 years, and I’m very proud to bring the team to the White House.”

President Trump will honor the NBA champion New York Knicks at the White House, the team’s owner says, breaking a years-long streak of the league’s champions snubbing Trump. https://t.co/DHhZjl9avo — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 18, 2026

Dolan’s Personal Connection to Trump

The Knicks wrapped up their first title since 1973 with a 4-1 series win over the San Antonio Spurs. Trump even attended Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, the only loss the Knicks suffered in the Finals.

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Details like the exact date, size of the traveling party, and which players will attend are still being worked out. But Dolan’s comments leave little doubt — the organization is all in. And man, is that going to drive some people absolutely insane!

You can almost bet on a few players boycotting the event in some manner. Megan Rapinoe will no doubt have an aneurysm because the Knicks are daring to show respect for the highest office in the world.

Regardless, the team as a whole is going.

It’s mid-June and the Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks still haven’t received an invite to the White House from President Trump 😬 ❌



Typically, Super Bowl-winning teams receive an invitation in early Spring and visit in April or May, as the Eagles did on April 28th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/s6EBfu4plR — Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) June 14, 2026

Meanwhile, Seahawks Still Waiting

The announcement comes as another recent champion finds itself in a very different situation. The Seattle Seahawks, who won Super Bowl LX back in February, still have no confirmed White House visit. Months later, the team’s trip appears to be on the back burner, with the White House telling Fox News they have “nothing to share at this time.”

The Seahawks are apparently the Rodney Dangerfield of champions with this administration.

For the Knicks, the visit caps off what’s been a whirlwind run. From the parade in the Canyon of Heroes to now, a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the franchise is soaking up every moment of its long-awaited championship glow.

Dolan’s close relationship with Trump made the invite a natural fit, and his straightforward acceptance stands in contrast to some past NBA teams that have declined similar offers in recent years.

While player participation isn’t guaranteed, the organization’s decision sends a clear message: the 2026 champs are happy to celebrate at the White House.