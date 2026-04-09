The New York Knicks are riding a three-game winning streak and sit at 51-28, locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. As they prepare to host the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET, New York has officially released their injury report. One name stands out, and it could have a minor impact on their rotation heading into this high-stakes rivalry matchup.

Knicks Injury Report

The injury report is almost entirely clean for New York. Mitchell Robinson, who had been a concern earlier this season, is fully available and not listed. The only player with uncertain status is reserve guard Tyler Kolek, who is listed as questionable with a right oblique strain.

Who Steps Up, If Kolek Misses?

If Kolek is ruled out, Miles McBride is the primary option to absorb the backup point guard minutes. Kolek has averaged just 5.1 minutes per game across his nine appearances since March, meaning his absence would not dramatically disrupt New York’s rotation. Head coach Mike Brown has consistently shown trust in McBride to keep the offense running efficiently when Jalen Brunson sits.

Despite his limited role, Kolek has been a quiet contributor this season. The second-year guard is averaging 4.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game, shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.6% from three across 62 games.

Celtics Injury Report

Boston heads into tonight carrying a far more loaded injury report than the Knicks. The sheer volume of Boston’s question marks could play directly into New York’s hands at the Garden tonight.

Derrick White : Questionable (Right Knee Contusion)

: Questionable (Right Knee Contusion) Jaylen Brown : Questionable (Left Achilles Tendinitis)

: Questionable (Left Achilles Tendinitis) Sam Hauser : Questionable (Low Back Spasm)

: Questionable (Low Back Spasm) Neemias Queta: Questionable (Right Toe Sprain)

Why This Game Matters

This is far more than a regular-season game. New York leads the season series 2-1, including a commanding 111-89 road win in Boston on February 8 where Jalen Brunson poured in 31 points.

In this game, the Knicks chase their fourth straight. With both teams battling for Eastern Conference seeding and Jayson Tatum making his emotional return to Madison Square Garden following his Achilles injury, this rivalry game carries enormous weight and New York is positioned perfectly to take full advantage.