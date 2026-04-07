The NBA world is set to discuss potential trades again, and this time, it is not just a rumor. A detailed ESPN report has confirmed what many New York Knicks fans had hoped for.

According to ESPN’s in-depth report on the fractured relationship between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks:

“After back-and-forth discussions — including a meeting in Antetokounmpo’s native Greece in late July after which the New York Knicks became the only team he’d play for other than Milwaukee — and the Bucks refusing to move him, Antetokounmpo agreed to give the new roster a chance to grow. His pledge didn’t last long, however,” as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Can the Knicks Actually Land Antetokounmpo?

Here is where it gets complicated. The Knicks have built their entire identity around Jalen Brunson, who is averaging 26 points and 6.8 assists per game this season and won the NBA Cup MVP in December. If the Knicks finish this season with a deep playoff run, expect the front office to stay the course. Why break up something that is working?

But here is my honest take: if the Knicks suffer an early exit this postseason, they will go all-in for Antetokounmpo, and rightfully so. The Knicks currently hold just one first-round pick, three pick swaps, and eight second-round picks.

A trade would be expensive, likely involving OG Anunoby and multiple picks. It is a steep price, but Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP who has already told the world New York is where he wants to be. The Knicks may never get a cleaner signal than this.

There is one more factor worth noting. The Knicks still have Karl-Anthony Towns on a max contract, and fitting Giannis alongside Brunson and Towns would require serious roster surgery. It is not impossible, but it demands creativity from the front office.

A deal structured around OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges going the other way could make the finances work. The Bucks would get back young talent and picks, and the Knicks would get one of the most dominant players in the league who has already hand-picked them as his destination. The blueprint exists; the question is whether both sides pull the trigger.