Monday Night’s game between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks was the most watched NBA Finals game since the 2018 season. In a highly anticipated matchup, Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs grabbed a 115-111 victory in Game 3 at a raucous Madison Square Garden.

During the first quarter, Wembanyama swatted Jalen Brunson away and sent him to the floor. No foul was called on the play, though the NBA stated Tuesday that it’s reviewing what took place, admitting a foul should’ve been called by the officials.

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After the game many players and media took note of the play, but one player had some choice words.

“I think that’s not basketball. That’s something that they got to look at, but he got away with one. That’ll be the last one,” Knicks guard Jose Alvarado stated.

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Building A Bad Reputation

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the playoffs this spring, Wembanyama has had some questionable plays. It started with his elbow to the neck area of Naz Reid in the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and now many are calling for his play on Brunson to be changed to a flagrant foul, as well. If the NBA upgrades this to a flagrant foul of any kind, Wembanyama would be suspended one game.

That would be pretty much catastrophic for the Spurs in these finals, and unlikely to happen.

After picking himself off the floor, Brunson took it upon himself to get into the face of Wembanyama. Although angry, the 7-foot-5 Frenchmen shrugged it off, and evidently smirked at Brunson’s attempt to get back at him.

Brunson’s words had no effect on the Spurs All-Star, as he went on to have his best game of the series. Wembanyama finished with 32 points on 11-of-18 from the field. He also added eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and three blocked shots.

Alvarado seemed to take his actions personally, and could possibly retaliate in Game 4 on Wednesday. So far this series Alvarado has been relatively unproductive. Through three games he has combined for 13 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists in a reserve role. We’ll see if the cheap shot on Alvarado’s star teammate sparks something in his game

Alvarado was a midseason acquisition for the Knicks, but was quick to defend Brunson’s honor. Expect the intensity to ratchet up even more the crucial Game 4, with the Knicks leading the best-of-7 series 2-1.