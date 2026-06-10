It looks like Klay Thompson’s disappointing run with the Dallas Mavericks is likely to end very soon. The four-time NBA champion joined the Mavs two years ago, hoping to be utilized on a team pursuing a championship. However, he never expected them to trade top star Luka Doncic and turn into a team rebuilding around a teenage star in Cooper Flagg.

The 36-year-old does not fit the new contender timeline Dallas is forming around Flagg, which means he is expendable this summer. Thompson’s expiring contract and resume do have value, and Heavy’s Sean Deveney claims the Mavericks will gladly take “anything–youth [and] a few second-rounders for him” in a trade.

With that in mind, let’s look at five teams that could pursue a trade for the five-time All-Star in the next few weeks.

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Orlando Magic

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When Thompson hit the open market two years ago, the Orlando Magic were among the teams interested in signing him. They could still use more three-point shooting and need more from their bench. The future Hall of Famer could certainly help in those areas, and if he can’t, he only has one year left on his deal. He certainly should be under consideration for the Magic this summer.

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Golden State Warriors

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The obvious option that many around the NBA would love to see is Thompson returning to the Golden State Warriors for one final run with the team he won four championships with. If they fail in their pursuit to add a bigger name like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, the four-time All-Star could be an intriguing fallback option for a season.

Washington Wizards

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The Washington Wizards are expected to have a far better season in 2026-27 because of an improving young core and the addition of Anthony Davis and Trae Young before February’s NBA trade deadline. Plus, they have a top pick in this month’s NBA Draft.

The Wizards will be looking to make the playoffs next season. Adding a still impactful three-point shooter for the bench for one season would help in that goal.

Minnesota Timberwolves

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The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to add to the roster this summer as they aim to get to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history. However, one of their best players off the bench — Donte DiVincenzo — could miss all of next season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles.

Would the Mavericks take on his contract if some second-rounders are included in a trade? Probably, and Thompson would be a nice addition for the Wolves’ reserve unit.

Boston Celtics

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A contending team that can’t be ruled out of the Klay Thompson trade market is the Boston Celtics. With Jayson Tatum close to two years removed from his ruptured Achilles, the Celtics should be strong again next season. Furthermore, coach Joe Mazzulla loves to shoot threes, so the five-time All-Star feels like a good fit for their style of play. And he would be a great addition to their bench.