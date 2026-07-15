In an unexpected yet funny post on Instagram late last night, NBA legend Kevin Durant made it clear he is no fan of two of FOX Sports’ top hosts.

The 16-time All-Star is an opinionated individual. Be it out loud in an interview or on a burner phone, Durant isn’t afraid to speak his mind about basketball analysts, coaches, executives, and even teammates. However, he is not a big fan of others who have opinions about him.

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Despite being arguably the greatest scorer in league history and receiving praise for his exploits over the last two decades, he has shown thin skin and the inability to blow off bold comments from popular commentators on networks like ESPN and FOX Sports. Well, it seems that two opinionated hosts in particular have annoyed the 37-year-old for some time.

KD takes shots at Colin Cowherd and Nick Wright on IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/K5PW0qa91W — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 14, 2026

On Tuesday night, Durant shared a post on Instagram asking fans to pick one well-known NBA analyst who “has to go.” The nine options were Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless, Nick Wright, Colin Cowherd, Max Kellerman, and Kendrick Perkins.

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Along with the image posted in his Instagram story, Durant actually tagged Cowherd and wrote, “Pack that lame @colincowherd up.” Yet, the future Hall of Famer didn’t stop there. The two-time champion then posted the image again and chose to target Wright.

“Basketball would actually move forward if @getnickwright wasn’t involved. Hold up,” Durant wrote.

Suffice it to say, the NBA great hates the bold hot takes blurted out daily by Cowherd and Wright.