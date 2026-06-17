The Golden State Warriors will need to revise their Giannis Antetokounmpo trade backup plan because Kawhi Leonard won’t be an option.

With the NBA Finals officially in the rearview, teams around the NBA are pivoting to their offseason improvement plans. For several playoff contenders, trying to pull off a blockbuster trade for the Bucks legend is at the top of their to-do list. And after passing on offers in February, Milwaukee is expected to complete a trade as soon as next week.

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Since earlier this year, the Warriors have been linked to a potential deal and reportedly have been aggressive in pursuit of the 10-time All-Star. However, the word around the game is that they don’t have an offer that can win the trade chase unless Antetokounmpo forces a move to Golden State. With their odds not looking good, the front office must consider other options this offseason.

Kawhi Leonard won’t be a trade option for the Warriors this summer

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A long-time star who has been connected to the organization in recent months is the Los Angeles Clippers All-Star. Yet, while LA reportedly listened to offers before this past season’s trade deadline, a new report claims Leonard is going nowhere.

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According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, League sources said [Clippers owner Steve] Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward. The NBA insider also revealed that Ballmer’s no vote was what ended conversations between the Warriors and Clippers about Leonard earlier this year.

With Leonard off the table, the Warriors will certainly pivot to a pursuit of NBA icon LeBron James. However, they can only offer a non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Slater also noted that Golden State could aggressively chase a deal for New Orleans Pelicans talented young forward Trey Murphy III in the weeks ahead.