The Los Angeles Clippers haven’t shied away from the fact that they are moving in a different direction with their new look team, possibly one without Kawhi Leonard. After losing to the Golden State Warriors in this year’s play-in tournament, they decided enough was enough, and began making some changes. They traded James Harden for someone ten years younger in Darius Garland, and traded Ivica Zubac for the fifth pick and Bennedict Mathurin. It is no secret they are looking to retool their roster and become younger.

They are focused on the future, and with that, a 35-year-old Leonard becomes an odd man out and is susceptible to being traded. After a career season in Los Angeles, Jake Fischer reported the Toronto Raptors and Clippers have had real conversations on possible moves that would send Leonard back to Toronto. Leonard spent one season with the Raptors back in 2019 and brought the city their lone championship. Now, they are looking to bring him back.

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What Would A Kawhi Leonard Trade Look Like?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Leonard trade to Toronto makes perfect sense. The Raptors have clearly had an interest in lengthy wings, who can do a little bit of everything on the court. They have that in Scottie Barnes, and drafted two players the past two years who fit that profile, both Colin Murray-Boyles and Allen Graves. It’s the direction they are looking to go in. Unfortunately, they would likely have to give someone up who fits in that category as well.

Brandon Ingram would be the guy to go, alongside someone like Gradey Dick, who hasn’t found his role yet with the team, and makes the money work. Those two players for Kawhi would make it a done deal financially, regardless of what draft capital is attached from either team.

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Last season with the Clippers, Leonard averaged a career high 27.9 points per game in 32.1 minutes a night. Leonard’s issue has always been his health, but at 34 years old, he played in 65 games for Los Angeles, was seventh in MVP voting, and made the All-NBA second team.

Capturing Leonard from the new-look Clippers could be just the move Toronto needs to make to get over the hump in the Eastern Conference. After all, he was able to bring the city a championship seven years ago. Why not try again?

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