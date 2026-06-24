In one of the more bizarre stories to come out of the Knicks’ championship parade, JPMorgan Chase has fired a senior executive caught on video dumping garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk and walking off with the limited-edition trash bin.

The incident happened last Thursday during the city’s ticker-tape parade celebrating the Knicks’ 4-1 NBA Finals victory over the Spurs. Angie Baez was filmed in full Knicks gear as she emptied the contents of a custom blue-and-orange NYC Sanitation trash can onto the street in front of onlookers, then casually carried the receptacle away.

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Just like … Knicks Trash 🗑️ Bin Souvenir for your home 😂😂😂🗽🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/NYPeBMeQyE — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) June 19, 2026

Video Goes Viral Overnight

Additional clips showed her hauling it onto the subway.

What an absolute piece of work.

Hope that city-owned super-unique souvenir was worth it, Angie.

Videos of her overzealous thievery quickly went viral, racking up millions of views and sparking a mix of disbelief, memes, and plenty of jokes about Knicks fans taking “loyalty” too far.

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On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase confirmed to the New York Post that Baez is no longer with the company following an internal review of the footage. She had been serving as Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for the bank’s card and connected commerce division.

One Trash Can, One Lost Job

I’d like to repeat all of this – that person you see in the above videos is an executive director at JPMorgan Chase!

I don’t know, man. Not only should she have been fired, but she probably never belonged in such a prestigious role in the first place. Oh, and JPMorgan? You might want to start making sure some heads roll in the hiring department.

Before joining JPMorgan more than a year ago, Baez worked in similar roles at other organizations, according to her professional background. The bank moved quickly once her identity was linked to the viral clips.

NYC Sanitation officials called the act both illegal and “pretty stupid,” though police said no formal complaint was filed and Baez has not been charged with any crime. Still, the public embarrassment proved costly enough on its own.

For Baez, what started as a wild day supporting the Knicks ended with a very public end to her time at one of Wall Street’s biggest banks. In the end, that limited-edition trash can may have cost her a whole lot more than she bargained for.

You watch, however. Some company out here, trying to prove their levels of acceptance, will scoop her right up and put her back in another high-paying job. Maybe James Dolan will find a place for her.