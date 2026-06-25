After BYU standout AJ Dybantsa was drafted No. 1 overall by the Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday, he is already receiving advice from some of the franchise’s most memorable players.

With Dybantsa joining Wizards stars Trae Young and Anthony Davis ahead of the 2027 season, the one team legend that he got important advice from recently was John Wall.

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Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Dybantsa would reveal what Wall told him to prepare for his upcoming NBA career, especially being the No. 1 overall pick, as the former star was in 2010, coming out of the University of Kentucky.

“Really tap into the community, they love you here…. I saw the video of [fans] at the Anthem,” Dybantsa opened up on Wall’s advice, according to journalist Chase Hughes.

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AJ Dybantsa on John Wall's advice: "Really tap into the community, they love you here…. I saw the video of [fans] at the Anthem." — Chase Hughes (@chasedcsports) June 25, 2026

AJ Dybantsa speaks out on playing alongside Trae Young at Wizards

There is no denying that AJ Dybantsa comes into Washington with immense talent and he will also receive help from the aforementioned Trae Young and Davis. When asked by ClutchPoints reporter Joshua Valdez about the balance with Young in the team, Dybantsa isn’t too worried about it being a problem.

“I think we can definitely find a balance. I can play off-ball,” Dybantsa said. “Obviously, not a lot of people have seen that, but I played off-ball at Prolific Prep with Tyran Stokes and those guys.

“With [Team] USA, I’m not the number one option…I have to pave my way. I’m walking in with some vets [on the team], I have to earn my spot.”

I asked AJ Dybantsa how he thinks he and Trae Young can find a good balance together as ball-dominant players:



“I think we can definitely find a balance. I can play off-ball. Obviously not alot of have people have seen that, but I played off-ball at Prolific Prep, with Tyran… pic.twitter.com/YOsRYiaP54 — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) June 24, 2026

Last season with the BYU Cougars, the 19-year-old was a sensation, averaging a leading 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Now, AJ Dybantsa hopes to help Washington improve after finishing with a 17-65 record, which was the worst record in the Eastern Conference and overall in the NBA.