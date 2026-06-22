The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes are nearing a conclusion. All accounts seem to indicate that a deal will be done by the time the NBA Draft begins on Tuesday night. And the idea of the Boston Celtics sending Jaylen Brown to Milwaukee in exchange for Giannis is becoming very real. Insider Brian Windhorst says the Celts are officially “in” on this kind of swap:

The Celtics are all-in on Giannis Antetokoumnpo and officially offering Jaylen Brown, per @WindhorstESPN



(h/t @HeatCulture13 ) pic.twitter.com/nQLfMx9TRA — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 22, 2026

“I was really skeptical that the Boston Celtics were gonna go all in on this, and from what I understand, they have,” Windhorst said. “They were very cautious about putting Jaylen Brown in an official firm offer, (but) I believe they have. Jaylen Brown is on the table, and Jaylen Brown could get traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the short term.”

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Insider echoed the same sentiments on Monday. “If the Bucks indeed choose Boston’s offer over Miami’s, sources say now, Milwaukee ownership’s insistence on getting a bona fide star (Jaylen Brown) back for Giannis would be among the deciding factors.”

Brown was the NBA Finals MVP for the Celtics in 2024. Additionally, he just enjoyed the best regular-season campaign of his career. But NBA fans (and front offices) have short memories, and it appears his time could be done, one way or another, per Windhorst.

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“If Jaylen Brown doesn’t get traded for Giannis, they may trade him somewhere else.”



– @WindhorstESPN on the Celtics



(Via @GetUpESPN ) pic.twitter.com/1cxYne8eCJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 22, 2026

Windhorst continued with more on Brown and his impending divorce from Boston:

I understand that the initial response is going to be, ‘Well, what does Jaylen Brown think about this?’ From what I understand, Jaylen Brown is accepting this and realizes this is a chance to turn the page in his career and that he may be getting his own team, which is something that he has thought about for some time.

However, Brown doesn’t sound so happy about it all. He said that he’s being made out to be “a monster.”

Jaylen Brown just now on his Twitch stream as the Celtics are in active trade negotiations for Giannis Antetokounmpo:



“To all the people that’s doubted me, that want me to do this, or want me (traded), you’re turning me into a monster.” pic.twitter.com/EJcf1l3NkZ — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 22, 2026

“To all the people that’s doubted me, that want me to do this, or want me gone or whatever, you’re turning me into a monster.”

Ok, then. Not sure how to take that, but it sure sounds like the rift between Brown and the Celtics has reached the point of no return.