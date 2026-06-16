Despite another underwhelming showing in the NBA playoffs and a surprise arrest this past weekend, the Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t changed their minds on making sure James Harden is back with the team next season.

On Saturday, Cavaliers fans received some surprising news when ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that Harden was arrested in Houston and charged with a misdemeanor for unlawful carrying of a weapon. It was another rough moment for the future Hall of Famer after he delivered mixed results once again in the playoffs.

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Yet, this latest setback — now off the court — hasn’t changed opinions about the importance of the 11-time All-Star in Cleveland. Jake Fischer reports that Harden’s weekend run-in with the law “is not expected to have any impact on his Cavaliers future.”

Since the Cavaliers’ four-game sweep by the new NBA champs, the New York Knicks, speculation has persisted that Cleveland’s management has every intention of holding on to the 36-year-old. He has a $42.3 million player option for next season, but he is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract to pursue a new multi-year pact.

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Cavaliers expected to ink James Harden to new deal worth over $30 million annually

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Harden played a major role in the Cavaliers’ strong finish to the regular season. However, his playoff woes returned this spring. Both his points (23.6 to 19.2) and assists (8.0 to 5.5) numbers were down significantly in the postseason. Furthermore, his defensive deficiencies were exposed in several key moments against the Knicks.

Nevertheless, many in the Cavaliers organization believe a full offseason and training camp with the soon-to-be 37-year-old will bring major benefits for them next season. Also, Harden is expected to take a sizable yearly pay cut to get a new multi-year contract.

“The early projections on a new two-year deal for Harden have generally landed in the $60 million range. Although some believe that figure could go higher,” Fischer reports.