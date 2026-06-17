It looks like James Dolan’s role in the New York Knicks ending their championship drought this month was far larger than just a good pep talk before the start of the postseason.

For most Knicks fans, the name James Dolan brings out a groan or eye roll. While the New York Rangers have had a good amount of success over the last 20 years with him as owner, he has never been very hands-on with them since he isn’t much of a hockey fan. However, the Knicks have always been one of his prized possessions. And that comes with a lot of added attention.

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Due to his greater interest in the Knicks, Dolan has had his fingerprints on many major decisions made by the organization. Many of them have been bad. Be it keeping Isaiah Thomas in an executive role for too long. Hiring Phil Jackson to be team president, or trading Patrick Ewing, Dolan has done many things that have angered New York basketball fans. However, this spring, it looked like the team was able to finally win a championship despite his influence. Or maybe not.

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On Wednesday, NBA reporter Yaron Weitzman took to X to point out something Knicks fans may not realize. And that is the notable role the team’s owner had during the 2025-26 season. According to Weitzman, “Dolan regularly met with [former head coach Tom Thibodeau] and Brown in his office after games, and not briefly.” He then claimed that if you “Ask any reporter who covered games at MSG, postgame press conferences started late all the time because the coach was in with Dolan.”

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Weitzman also reminded fans of how he took part in exit meetings last spring and listened to the frustrations of players with how Thibodeau ran things. It led to him making the decision to oust the coach despite back-to-back 50-plus win seasons and replacing him with Brown. A decision that proved to be the final piece in a championship puzzle.

He also added an interesting nugget on the influence of Dolan’s son, Quentin. “His son Quentin doesn’t just work for the team. He’s the Senior Vice President of Player Performance/Science Leader. That’s not a title-only role,” he wrote.

The Knicks owner made headlines this week when video of a pep talk he gave players before the playoffs started went viral. It showed the 71-year-old asking his roster to make the sacrifices needed to win it all. They made them, and brought the city its first title in 53 years.

“The idea that [Dolan] faded into the background in recent years isn’t accurate,” Weitzman wrote about rumors he was less hands-on with the team over the last few seasons.