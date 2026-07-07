The Jalen Brunson lore just went to a whole other level following a wild new report about the New York Knicks superstar.

Even before the 2026 NBA Playoffs began. Brunson was already a beloved figure in New York sports. While the franchise was headed in the right direction before he arrived in 2022, his addition to the roster began a new era as the Knicks returned to being a perennial playoff team for the first time in decades.

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Yet his play during their legendary championship run this spring added so many new layers to his legacy in the city. He was his usual clutch in major moments, but he was also a key part of an offense that was one of the most dominant in playoff history. However, in the biggest series of his career, the 2026 NBA Finals, he overcame struggles against an elite San Antonio Spurs defense to average 32.6 points a night, and dropped 45 on the road in their title-clinching victory in Game 5.

Brunson’s playoff performance in the franchise’s first title run in over 50 years is why he is called the new sports king of New York. However, another layer was added to the greatness of his play during the postseason.

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According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Brunson is set to undergo surgery on his left wrist this week and is expected to return to basketball activities later this summer.

“Brunson played through the left wrist injury during the Knicks’ championship run, sources said, and now requires offseason surgery.” – Shams Charania

If you didn’t know by now, Brunson is left-handed, so he was still able to put up big numbers, including a dominant fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Conference Finals and the aforementioned 45 against the Spurs in Game 5, with an injury to his shooting wrist.

Knicks fans didn’t need another reason to absolutely adore Brunson, but they got another this week.