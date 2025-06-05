Analyst: Indiana Pacers had Eastern Conference’s easiest path to NBA Finals in league history

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Yet, they won’t be at full-strength, and some NBA analysts don’t believe the Pacers even deserve to be playing for a championship in the first place.

Specifically, FS1’s media personality Craig Carton thinks the Pacers had the easiest path to the NBA Finals of any Eastern Conference team in NBA history.

“You beat a hurt Cavs team. You did not play the Celtics. And you played a FLAWED Knicks team. You earned your way here… But you got here going through the easiest path an Eastern Conference Finals team has ever had.” FS1’s Craig Carton on Indiana Pacers’ path to NBA Finals

Well, that’s certainly a hot take. Yet, based on a quick Google of this Craig Carton character, it looks like he’s a New York native. In other words, he’s likely still reeling from the New York Knicks being eliminated by the Pacers’ hand in six games.

Still, saying the Pacers had the easiest path to the Finals in NBA history is clearly something someone says to garner extra attention. Or perhaps, as mentioned, he’s simply very upset and using his position as an analyst for a national brand to throw some biased shade on the team that eliminated his favorite team.

Butthurt fan or just someone trying to make a name for himself, either way, it’s probably not worth paying any more attention to.

