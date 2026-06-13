A new rumor suggests the Indiana Pacers are in serious pursuit of talented New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. However, what would a deal cost Indiana’s favorite basketball team?

After Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon during last year’s NBA Finals, Indiana’s expectations for the 2025-26 season dropped significantly. However, when the organization saw early that even being competitive would be tough, they went into tank mode to set up a big turnaround next season.

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Although they won’t have their first-round pick this year after losing a risky trade before the February deadline with the Los Angeles Clippers, in that deal, they still acquired double-double machine Ivica Zubac. Further rounding out what should be a formidable roster in 2026-27, when Haliburton is back to full health after sitting out over a year to recover from his injury.

However, the Pacers apparently aren’t done adding big-time talent to the roster for next season. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Pacers and Detroit Pistons have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring talented 25-year-old Pelicans sharpshooter Trey Murphy III.

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What would an Indiana Pacers trade for Trey Morphy III look like?

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Although the Pelicans have been a mess for much of this decade, one of the lone, consistent bright spots has been Murphy as he has emerged into a yearly 20-plus point scorer on the cusp of being a perennial All-Star. His rise has not gone unnoticed throughout the NBA.

Stein notes the interest in Murphy has been “intense” already as we near the start of the offseason, and as one team told the NBA insider, New Orleans “wants a lot” in a potential trade. So what could a trade cost the Pacers, especially since they can’t dangle a top pick in this month’s NBA Draft?

First, the money side of a deal must match because Murphy signed a new $112 million deal before this season and is still owed three years and $87 million. So, because of his value and contract, Andrew Nembhard would be packaged in the deal, and players like Aaron Nesmith or Jarace Walker could also be included.

However, in the end, the Pelicans will be seeking draft compensation. Fortunately, the Pacers have all their first-round picks for the rest of the decade. Adding two selections (perhaps in 2027 and 2029?) should definitely get a deal done, especially since they will add Nembhard to the deal.