The Cleveland Cavaliers made it to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2025-2026 NBA season before they lost to the New York Knicks in four games. It was the right step for this franchise to finally get past the second round in the Donovan Mitchell era, but it feels like something is still missing with this franchise.

They were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference in 2025-2026. In the prior season, they were the number one seed and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second-round of the NBA playoffs. The Cavaliers have yet to make the NBA Finals in the Mitchell era.

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Cleveland fans acknowledge the fact that the Cavaliers will never be able to win a championship with Mitchell as the number one option on this basketball team. Many fans feel like they need to make a trade this offseason. One of the players they wish this franchise could trade for is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nick Pedone believes the Cleveland Cavaliers should trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nick Pedone of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Ohio was on air on Sunday to talk about what the Cavaliers should do this offseason after the Knicks won the NBA title. Pedone thinks that a Giannis trade should be on the table and said, “I’ve got bitterness in my heart about this Knicks championship because I thought we were on the same timeline. You can’t (run this back). I am desperate. I’m chasing LeBron. I’m chasing Giannis. I’m doing whatever it takes.”

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There are a lot of fans who agree that the Cavaliers should make a major move this offseason. Trading for Antetokounmpo would no doubt be a major move for this franchise. Making this trade would mean that Cleveland is trying to win a championship now. It would also mean that Mobley doesn’t fit their championship window. They would most likely have to trade away Evan Mobley, Max Strus, Jaylon Tyson, and a couple of first-round picks in order to acquire him.

Antetokounmpo last season with Milwaukee averaged 27.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.7 BPG, and 0.9 SPG. He is 31 years old. Antetokounmpo will be under contract for the 2026-2027 NBA season and then he will have a player option for the 2027-2028 NBA season. Cleveland will not be the only team that is going to be after him in the trade market this offseason.

Some of the other teams that will be after him are the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors. Cleveland may have the best offer for Giannis because Milwaukee is rumored to be interested in Mobley. If they were to trade for him, the Cavaliers could be one of the favorites to win the NBA title next season.

Potential Starting Lineup With Giannis In 2026-2027

The potential starting lineup could be James Harden, Giannis, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, and Sam Merrill. There is also a chance that the Cavaliers could also sign LeBron James in free agency this offseason as well.

If they were able to make these moves this offseason, Cleveland would have the best starting lineup in the NBA next season. Giannis and LeBron would have a better chance of winning an NBA title in Cleveland next season than they do elsewhere.

For now, general manager Koby Altman decided not to fire head coach Kenny Atkinson. It would be very interesting to see how the Cavaliers would operate in 2026-2027 if they were able to land both Giannis and LeBron. This team would be able to win 60 or more games next season, but trading for Antetokounmpo would signal championship or bust.