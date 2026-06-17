May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There are many questions about what LeBron James is going to do for the 2026-2027 NBA season. He has played with the Los Angeles Lakers since the 2018-2019 NBA season. James has had two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Many fans are hoping he can do a farewell tour with the Cavaliers in Cleveland, Ohio. He played for them from 2003-2010 and also from 2014-2018.

James led them to an NBA title in 2015-2016 against the Golden State Warriors. He was the number one pick by the Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft from St. Vincent Mary’s High School. James is 41 years old. Will he return to the Cavaliers, go back to the Lakers, or go elsewhere for the 2026-2027 NBA season?

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Anthony Lima Hopes LeBron James returns to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2026-2027

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks for the basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Anthony Lima of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Ohio talked about the possibility of LeBron returning to the Cavaliers next season. This has been a major debate on Cleveland sports radio for quite some time. Lima said, “I think it would be very depressing if in the final year of LeBron’s career he’s on the west coast… I hope LeBron comes back because if you don’t think they can win a title anyway, then it would assign real meaning to this year.” If Cleveland were to keep the roster the same intact and add LeBron to it, then there is a good chance that this team could get to the NBA Finals next season.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season with the Lakers, James averaged 20.9 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 7.2 APG, 0.6 BPG, and 1.2 SPG. He played in 60 games. If he were to comeback to Cleveland, this is the number of games he would probably play anyways. Bringing him back to the team next season would be about one thing: winning an NBA Championship. If the Cavaliers were to keep the roster as is, the starting five for next season with be Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, LeBron, Donovan Mitchell, and James Harden. Max Strus and Sam Merrill would be coming off the bench for head coach Kenny Atkinson.

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LeBron has not announced yet if he is going to retire after next season or not. If he were to come home and win another NBA title to close out his elite NBA career, it would no doubt be some story for him. His NBA legacy is that he is one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Other teams LeBron can go to

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (25) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If LeBron were not to come to Cleveland or the Lakers, were else he could play next season? There is a lot of smoke surrounding LeBron going to the Warriors and playing with Jimmy Butler, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green. James and Curry have each won four rings. This would be an interesting team in the NBA if James went to Golden State next season. Would the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Clippers, or another sleeper team sign him? Going back to the Lakers or heading home to Cleveland makes the most sense for him next year.