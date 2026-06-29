With the Miami Heat making the blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the fanbase was wondering how the dominoes would fall in fortifying the roster. As there are rumors of the Heat keeping such players as Norman Powell, there was also a question on Andrew Wiggins and whether he would opt in or out of his $30.2 million player option.

Now, the answer has been revealed. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Wiggins will sign a three-year, $64 million contract with the franchise that includes opting in to the $30.2 million for next season, and another player option in 2028.

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“Just in: Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins intends to sign a three-year, $64 million contract to stay with the franchise, with a player option in the third season, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Wiggins will serve as a key starter alongside Heat stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo — and Miami received his commitment on a $64M deal through 2028-29 (player option in 2028). He opts in for $30M in 2026-27 as part of the deal,” Charania added.

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Wiggins will serve as a key starter alongside Heat stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo — and Miami received his commitment on a $64M deal through 2028-29 (player option in 2028). He opts in for $30M in 2026-27 as part of the deal. https://t.co/9pArMfNr1n — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Inside the new Andrew Wiggins deal with the Miami Heat

There was hardly any doubt with the details of Wiggins’ new contract, as a three-year deal would run into the 2029-30 season, though there is no mention. The way it works is that, it is essentially a two-year extension on top of the player option that Wiggins opted in to for this upcoming season.

After making $30.2 million next season, Wiggins’ annual average value will then drop to $17 million, per a report from NBA insider Brett Siegel.

“Andrew Wiggins will now be under contract for $30.2M for the 2026-27 season, and his new extension will run through the 2028-29 season at an annual average value of $17M,” Siegel wrote on X. “He will have a player option for the 2028-29 season. Basically, it’s an opt-in with a 1+1 extension.”

Wiggins acted as a perfect complementary player ever since being traded to Miami as part of the Jimmy Butler deal that sent him to the Golden State Warriors. He’ll now be an integral piece in a roster built around stars like Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.