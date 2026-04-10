The Miami Heat have officially ended their association with guard Terry Rozier, waiving the veteran floor general as the club cleans up its roster ahead of the postseason.

The move closes the door on a turbulent chapter that began when Rozier was pulled off the court and placed on leave by the NBA in October, following federal indictments tied to sports‑gambling activity.

With Rozier’s name now stricken from the active roster, Miami opens up a crucial spot as it looks to fine‑tune its playoff rotation.

Shams Charania reported that the Heat’s decision was driven by both practical and symbolic factors.

“The Heat are waiving Terry Rozier today, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote. “Rozier had been placed on leave by the NBA since October after federal indictments into sports gambling activity. Miami will open up a roster spot.”

The Miami Heat are waiving guard Terry Rozier today, sources tell ESPN. Rozier had been placed on leave by the NBA since October after federal indictments into sports gambling activity. Miami will open up a roster spot. pic.twitter.com/AV9lRxPLjB — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2026

What this move means for the Heat, and for Rozier

Waiving​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Rozier for Miami is really less of a basketball-related issue and more about risk management and the way things look. Heat have depended a lot on a deep, veteran guard lineup, putting together a team without Rozier’s contributions all season has shown that they can go head-to-head with or without him.

Doing away with him at this point, the Miami side is sending a strong message that their culture and compliance standards matter more, even if, in theory, having a seasoned scorer coming off the bench adds value.

From Rozier’s standpoint, the move accelerates the uncertainty around his future. Being 32 and a guard who still has both the capability of orchestrating the team’s movements and scoring difficult shots, now that he is being welcomed to the free agency market, it would be overshadowed by the legal issues that he goes through rather than an entire season of having a record of strong performances.

For the Heat, though, this is an opportunity to replace Rozier with a shooter, a defensive specialist, or a two-way player who could contribute right away during the playoffs. No matter if Miami goes for an already-established player or opts for development of a younger athlete, most people will understand that they have had enough of the Rozier saga and now it is only the solver of the postseason puzzle that will occupy their ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌minds.