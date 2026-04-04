Luka Doncic’s unfortunate hamstring injury may cost him a whole lot more than just being eligible for yearly awards.

After being a good but inconsistent team for much of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since early March. Following a March 5 defeat to the Denver Nuggets, LA won 13 of its next 14, including decisive wins over the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets (twice).

It created speculation that maybe the Lakers could be a title contender in 2026. However, that was all put in jeopardy on Thursday when Doncic came up lame with a hamstring injury that will now reportedly force him out for at least the rest of the NBA regular season.

In a year when Doncic is averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists a night, and with LA playing so well, he has himself in a position to win or be in consideration for several major year-end awards. But the injury leaves him one game short of the 65-game minimum needed to be eligible for those honors. However, the 6-time All-Star may have lost out on something far bigger this week.

Luka Doncic lost out on super max contract eligibility?

During a new edition of the Craig Carton Show, NBA analyst Tyrone Johnson brought up an interesting point. After being traded to the Lakers last year, Doncic agreed to a new three-year $160 million contract. Johnson suggested he did that so he could reach the 65-game limit in 2025-26, and assuming he earned All-NBA first-team honors again, he would be eligible for a new super max contract in two summers.

Now, that he is just short of the game minimum, it means he is won’t be eligible for a super max contract, and will miss out on earning $200 million more in his next contract. While Doncic has made very good money during his career, that is a massive chunk of cash for a star athlete to miss out on.

That is probably why it has been reported that the 27-year-old superstar plans to apply for an extraordinary circumstances challenge. Since he missed two games earlier in the season due to the birth of his second child, he is hoping the league makes an exception so he can still be eligible for year-end awards and that super max deal.