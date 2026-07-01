LeBron James recently informed the Los Angeles Lakers that they can move on without him. James will enter the market as an unrestricted free agent and meet with several teams to determine the best fit for him. Rumors regarding James and Anthony Davis teaming up once again, but with the Golden State Warriors, have been a major story this week.

However, Ramona Shelbourne recently reported that the Warriors are searching for a commitment from James before they pursue Davis. Davis, a member of the Washington Wizards, hasn’t openly requested a trade, but rumors say he wants out. As of June 30, Washington doesn’t intend to trade Davis and wants to keep him on the roster.

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“From what I understand, this is a sequencing issue,” Shelbourne said. “They would want a commitment from LeBron James before they go make a move for somebody like Anthony Davis.”

James has made it known that he is open to joining a team where he won’t be the No. 1 option. He has agreed to play behind other stars if it means taking the load off of him offensively. That makes the Warriors a perfect fit for the all-time great and means he would get to play with his good friend, Stephen Curry.

James and Curry once battled in consecutive NBA championships, but those battles have since turned into a friendship. The two teamed up in the 2024 Olympics, where the men’s basketball team took home the gold medal, much to the delight of the two. Now, there seems to be mutual interest in taking the court together as teammates after years of rumors about doing so.

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James is now 41, and the Warriors can realistically offer him a $15.1 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. James has prioritized happiness over money for his next contract, so although this isn’t near the figure he is used to, it may be enough for him to choose it.

The eggs are all in James’ basket, and now that he has made it known he will not be returning to the Lakers, he searches for his next team as he heads into year 24. If James does give the Warriors a commitment, they would likely pursue Davis regardless of where the Wizards stand with him.