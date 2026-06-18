The Golden State Warriors finished the season with a 37-45 record, missing the playoffs after being eliminated in the second round of the NBA play-in tournament by the Phoenix Suns. After a decade of success, the Warriors’ domination seems to be coming to an end. Their roster is aging, they continue to deal with injuries, and teams in the Western Conference are only getting stronger.

Because Head Coach Steve Kerr’s contract was in its final year, many assumed this would be the last go-around with the original core. However, they decided to extend him for two more years, and he will be back to coach Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green for the foreseeable future.

Golden State’s game plan will be to contend in the West next season and try to capture its fifth championship in 12 years. With all the stars they have on their team, the money is a bit tight heading into the offseason. The Warriors will be able to offer a $15.1 non-taxpayer million mid-level exception. While there are rumors that they are prepared to offer this deal to LeBron James, it is likely that he will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.

If he doesn’t accept that contract offer, here are four players the Warriors could target instead.

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Anfernee Simons

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Anfernee Simons is a score-first guard with great shotmaking ability. Although he is only 6’3, he makes up for his size in his athleticism and quick twitch all over the court. Simons began his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he learned from Damian Lillard for the better half of a decade. This season, he spent time with the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls, proving he doesn’t need to be the focal point of an offense.

Simons would bring a secondary shot creator outside of Curry on the perimeter, but most importantly, he can play with or without the ball. He is smart enough to facilitate but also knows when he shouldn’t be involved. Lining up in the backcourt with Curry would make for a small backcourt, where neither player is an exceptional defender. However, his explosiveness on the perimeter is something the Warriors could benefit from.

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John Collins

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John Collins came into the NBA putting the league on notice. His high-flying, flashy dunks caught the attention of the league, and he solidified himself as an exceptional alley-oop threat out of the pick-and-roll. Last season, Collins suited up for the Los Angeles Clippers, but he is entering this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

At 28 years old, Collins has expanded his game to fit the modern stretch-four mold most players seek. This season, the 6’9 big man shot 40.6 percent from three on 3.2 attempts per game. He is a reliable knock-down shooter, which is something the Warriors always look for, but he can clean up the glass and still make an impact without the ball.

Ayo Dosunmu

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Ayo Dosunmu is in a bit of a tricky situation with the Minnesota Timberwolves. This past season, Minnesota acquired him at the deadline, and in 24 games for the team, he averaged 14.4 points per game. Although he thrived for Minnesota in the playoffs, he is entering unrestricted free agency, and as a 6’4 combo guard who can score and defend, he may look to contribute to a championship-level team as soon as next season.

Alongside Curry and the Warriors, Dosunmu is capable of running an offense. Although he has never been viewed as a true point guard, he has shown flashes of his playmaking ability, which could allow Curry to play off the ball. The Warriors are best when the ball consistently moves, and with Dosunmu as another threat on offense, Curry, Green, Porzingis, and him would make for a dangerous team in the West.

CJ McCollum

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CJ McCollum is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and it is unclear whether the Atlanta Hawks want him back or not. McCollum has made a living in this league through his swift offensive game. He is a career 19.5 points-per-game scorer who can be the offensive engine or a valuable rotational player.

His previous contract had him earning $32 million a year, but with his career coming to an end, he may be willing to take a pay cut to chase a championship. The Hawks have the 8th and 23rd picks this year, and in a guard-filled class, it wouldn’t be surprising if they selected a guard. That would leave the craft veteran McCollum in an unclear situation. The Warriors could swoop in and sign him, benefiting from the attention he draws on offense as a scoring threat.