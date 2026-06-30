A pair of major reports seemingly end the speculation of the Golden State Warriors making a rumored trade for 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

Heading into the offseason, the expectation in the NBA was that the Warriors would make a bold move to improve their roster around their well-aged core. Most assumed that the move would be trying to persuade NBA icon LeBron James to take a $15 million non-tax payer mid-level exception. However, an unexpected wrinkle arose on Monday.

Go Ad-Free

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported the Warriors were looking into the idea of a trade for Washington Wizards big man Anthony Davis to reteam him with James. The man he won an NBA championship with in 2021. To make the deal, six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler must be included to make the money side of the agreement work.

However, early on Tuesday morning, NBA insider Jake Fischer explained why the 36-year-old’s friendship with top Warriors decision-makers will make a deal difficult for the organization to make.

Go Ad-Free

“Behind the scenes, Golden State continues to signal a reluctance to use Butler’s contract when he’s injured for a move like that. Consider the strong relationships with Butler held by Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy and coach Steve Kerr. Butler and Kerr are frequently in San Diego in the offseason and known to cross paths.” – Jake Fischer

That wasn’t the only report that suggested a rumored trade for Davis is unlikely by the Warriors this offseason. Although there have been rumblings that the five-time All-NBA player doesn’t want to be in Washington, and that James would be open to joining his pal Stephen Curry in Golden State, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes the rumors are all just a leverage play by both men’s representation to get new extensions.

“People in the league are giving me the side eye. And they’re going, ‘this is going to end up with Draymond Green getting a new contract in Golden State. LeBron getting a new contract in Los Angeles. And Anthony Davis getting a new contract in Washington’… I’m not saying I know, but part of this could be creating leverage for AD and LeBron in both Washington and LA, and everybody gets paid.” – Brian Windhorst

Green opted out of the final year of his deal this week, and that was then followed by speculation of a trade for Davis. Interestingly enough, all three future Hall of Famers are represented by the same man. Long-time James pal Rich Paul.