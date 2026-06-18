Giannis Antetokounmpo could be traded from the Milwaukee Bucks at any second. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are two teams pursuing Antetokounmpo, as the Bucks hope to trade him before the 2026 NBA Draft. Now, a new report suggests a trade could be coming soon.

Yahoo Sports’ Tom Haberstroh expects the Bucks to trade Antetokounmpo “this weekend,” which would be in the next four days, the insider said on The Kevin O’Connor Show. With the NBA Draft on Tuesday, June 23, Haberstroh suggests the Bucks need to have time to figure out their next steps.

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The Bucks imposed a self-deadline of trading Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft, and it makes sense to stick to the plan.

Why the Milwaukee Bucks should trade Giannis Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks around following the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

NBA on Prime insider Chris Haynes recently revealed that Milwaukee might not trade Antetokounmpo before the NBA Draft, as reported on SiriusXM Radio’s Deals and Dunks. According to Haynes, the Bucks could drag the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes into July to find the best possible deal for their superstar forward.

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However, this doesn’t make much sense for Milwaukee. The organization wants more than just the No. 10 pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, meaning it would need to complete a trade before Tuesday. Plus, if the Bucks waited to trade the 31-year-old superstar, it could do more harm than good.

Some NBA teams won’t wait around for the Bucks to decide Antetokounmpo, focusing their attention on other needs or areas. It could take some teams out of the mix, leaving Milwaukee with less leverage and offers on the table. After all, one of the goals is to have another good pick in this year’s draft.

The Heat can offer the Bucks the 13th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, while re-routing Tyler Herro to another team could give them another selection. Milwaukee blowing past its self-set trade deadline would do more harm than good, making a trade in the coming days the best-case scenario for the team.

If the Bucks want time to process the Antetokounmpo trade before the NBA Draft, a blockbuster deal could happen at any minute now.

Read More: Blockbuster Trade Imminent? What the Miami Heat Should Do to Land Giannis Antetokounmpo